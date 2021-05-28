Woman drops her top in BIZARRE case of wardrobe malfunction, what happened next will surprise you

A woman named Iona Mason and her bestie Brooke Ireland had a bizarre night out experience recently. The duo took to TikTok and documented their night out which saw one of them suffer an awkward wardrobe malfunction.

Iona Mason and her bestie Brooke Ireland got all dressed up to go out to a restaurant in Glasgow, a port city in Scotland's western Lowlands, wherein they also documented the night for TikTok. According to a report on Mirror.com, Iona also posted a photo of the duo and captioned it saying, "Girls night with the bestie - buzz buzz. We look cute."

In the photo, Iona wore a black long-sleeved crop, Brooke donned a multi-coloured halterneck.

As the two of them left for dinner, they further recorded themselves saying that it started raining as they were walking to the dinner. However, during this time, a wardrobe malfunction surprised them and left them in splits.

In the video, Iona disappears from the screen as she can be heard laughing her head off as they realised Brooke's top had come loose without either of them knowing, leaving her wearing just a coat on the top.

She wrote, "When you unzip your puffer and your top's gone". Brooke, who's sitting opposite, accidentally reveals her bare chest, with only a pastry emoji covering her modesty. However, she later received a free T-shirt from the bar, which she wore.

When the girls left the restaurant that night, they found the silk top laying on the pavement. "No way we f*kin found it," Iona said as they posed for pictures of the top lying on the pavement.