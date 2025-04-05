Instagram user Khushi (@khushivideos1m) shared a video of herself performing on Shilpa Shetty's iconic song “Dil Ne Ye Kaha Hai Dil Se" from 2000-release Dhadkan.

People are performing bizarre acts these days often to go viral on social media. Many people resort to absurd antics in the name of dancing, singing, and acting, making themselves subjects of public discussion.

Recently, one such viral video surfaced, featuring a woman dramatically dancing to a song in a bathroom. Her exaggerated expressions led to widespread amusement, with viewers mocking her performance, saying, “Put in more effort; she’ll come out!"

Instagram user Khushi (@khushivideos1m) regularly shares videos of herself acting to various songs, often leaving people laughing. In her latest video, she is seen acting in a bathroom, leaving viewers both surprised and entertained.

In a viral video clip, Khushi positions a camera in front of a toilet before making a dramatic entrance. She proceeds to stand near the toilet seat and delivers an impassioned performance on Shilpa Shetty's iconic song “Dil Ne Ye Kaha Hai Dil Se" from 2000-release Dhadkan. The unconventional choice of location has left many viewers baffled.

Taking to Instagram, Khushi shared the video with the caption, "Dil ne ye kaha h."

Social media reaction

Ever since she has shared this video online, it has gained over 7 million views, with numerous comments pouring in.

One user quipped, “Try harder, she’ll come out!" Another said, "control."

A third user humorously altered the song lyrics, saying, “I won’t go to the bathroom like this; I’ll come back!"

While a fourth user said, “Sister, couldn’t you find any other place?"

A user also wrote, "Yaar aap ne galat jagay shoot kar liya ye video."