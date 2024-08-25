Woman develops rare condition that causes allergy to her menstrual cycle

Georgina Jelley, a 28-year-old woman from the UK, has faced severe pain and distress due to a rare condition that made her allergic to her own menstrual cycle. Her troubles began in April 2024 after she had a contraceptive coil fitted. Shortly after, she started experiencing severe symptoms including rashes, itchy and burning eyes, and debilitating headaches. Despite being treated with oral steroids and antihistamines, her symptoms reappeared and intensified just a few weeks later.

Initially, doctors misdiagnosed her condition as eczema and prescribed topical steroids. However, Ms. Jelley felt that the treatment was not addressing the real issue. She noticed that her allergic reactions always seemed to coincide with her menstrual cycle and decided to investigate further on her own. Her research led her to suspect that she had a rare condition known as progesterone hypersensitivity.

Progesterone hypersensitivity is an allergic reaction to progesterone, a hormone produced by the ovaries before menstruation. Symptoms of this condition can include rashes, hives, swelling, redness, and intense itching. For Ms. Jelley, the reactions were so severe that they affected her vision and caused significant discomfort.

Realizing the connection between her symptoms and her menstrual cycle was a turning point. Ms. Jelley was able to get an official diagnosis, and her condition was finally understood. Treatment for progesterone hypersensitivity often involves managing symptoms with corticosteroids and antihistamines, or using medications that reduce or block progesterone production.

After her diagnosis, Ms. Jelley’s doctor removed her contraceptive coil, which had likely contributed to her symptoms. Since the removal, she has experienced a significant improvement in her condition and no longer suffers from the debilitating symptoms she once did. "It was such a relief to finally understand what was happening to me," Ms. Jelley said. "I feel so much better now that the coil is out, and it’s a huge relief not to be in constant pain."

Though progesterone hypersensitivity is rare, Ms. Jelley’s experience highlights the importance of understanding and diagnosing less common conditions, especially when symptoms persist despite conventional treatments.