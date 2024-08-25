Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Woman develops rare condition that causes allergy to her menstrual cycle

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Bahut kuch hai..,' CBI drop hint of evidence traced amid ongoing probe

'Lack of awareness': Shahid Afridi slams Shan Masood-led Pakistan after humiliating loss to Bangladesh in 1st Test

Viral video: Solo rower gets surrounded by Atlantic whales, see what happens next

Meet Rakshitha Raju, first Indian female athlete in 1500m race at Paris Paralympics 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Hypertension: 5 best yoga poses for high blood pressure

Hypertension: 5 best yoga poses for high blood pressure

This is world’s most expensive vegetable, its price is...

This is world’s most expensive vegetable, its price is...

5 bikes that are perfect for off-roading

5 bikes that are perfect for off-roading

9 must-watch Bollywood films addressing social issues

9 must-watch Bollywood films addressing social issues

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

After 'joker' remark on Prabhas, Arshad Warsi calls dubbed south Indian films 'time pass' in old clip: Rajinikanth is...

After 'joker' remark on Prabhas, Arshad Warsi calls dubbed south Indian films 'time pass' in old clip: Rajinikanth is...

HomeViral

Viral

Woman develops rare condition that causes allergy to her menstrual cycle

Progesterone hypersensitivity is an allergic reaction to progesterone, a hormone produced by the ovaries before menstruation.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 10:35 PM IST

Woman develops rare condition that causes allergy to her menstrual cycle
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Georgina Jelley, a 28-year-old woman from the UK, has faced severe pain and distress due to a rare condition that made her allergic to her own menstrual cycle. Her troubles began in April 2024 after she had a contraceptive coil fitted. Shortly after, she started experiencing severe symptoms including rashes, itchy and burning eyes, and debilitating headaches. Despite being treated with oral steroids and antihistamines, her symptoms reappeared and intensified just a few weeks later.

Initially, doctors misdiagnosed her condition as eczema and prescribed topical steroids. However, Ms. Jelley felt that the treatment was not addressing the real issue. She noticed that her allergic reactions always seemed to coincide with her menstrual cycle and decided to investigate further on her own. Her research led her to suspect that she had a rare condition known as progesterone hypersensitivity.

Progesterone hypersensitivity is an allergic reaction to progesterone, a hormone produced by the ovaries before menstruation. Symptoms of this condition can include rashes, hives, swelling, redness, and intense itching. For Ms. Jelley, the reactions were so severe that they affected her vision and caused significant discomfort.

Realizing the connection between her symptoms and her menstrual cycle was a turning point. Ms. Jelley was able to get an official diagnosis, and her condition was finally understood. Treatment for progesterone hypersensitivity often involves managing symptoms with corticosteroids and antihistamines, or using medications that reduce or block progesterone production.

After her diagnosis, Ms. Jelley’s doctor removed her contraceptive coil, which had likely contributed to her symptoms. Since the removal, she has experienced a significant improvement in her condition and no longer suffers from the debilitating symptoms she once did. "It was such a relief to finally understand what was happening to me," Ms. Jelley said. "I feel so much better now that the coil is out, and it’s a huge relief not to be in constant pain."

Though progesterone hypersensitivity is rare, Ms. Jelley’s experience highlights the importance of understanding and diagnosing less common conditions, especially when symptoms persist despite conventional treatments.

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Where did Kohinoor diamond come from? Who was first owner? It is worth 13 Burj Khalifas

Where did Kohinoor diamond come from? Who was first owner? It is worth 13 Burj Khalifas

Sagar Sinha advocates for educative content creation

Sagar Sinha advocates for educative content creation

Meet woman, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IRS then IPS officer with AIR…

Meet woman, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IRS then IPS officer with AIR…

Viral video: Rinku Singh shows off dance moves to Kareena Kapoor’s 'Fevicol Se', watch

Viral video: Rinku Singh shows off dance moves to Kareena Kapoor’s 'Fevicol Se', watch

School roof collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, 40 children injured, 5 critical

School roof collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, 40 children injured, 5 critical

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Hypertension: 5 best yoga poses for high blood pressure

Hypertension: 5 best yoga poses for high blood pressure

This top singer was cheated by her husband, forced to vacate bungalow, became alcoholic, saw poverty; died after...

This top singer was cheated by her husband, forced to vacate bungalow, became alcoholic, saw poverty; died after...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement