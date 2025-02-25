In the video, recorded in a car on the way back from the airport, she expressed her frustration at being unable to board her flight home for her sister's wedding.

A Manali-based woman, Manisha, has accused IndiGo of refusing to let her board a flight despite holding a confirmed ticket. She claimed the airline overbooked the flight and left her stranded at Delhi airport.

Manisha, a marketing strategist, shared her experience in a now-viral video on Instagram. In the video, recorded in a car on the way back from the airport, she expressed her frustration at being unable to board her flight home for her sister's wedding.

Here's what exactly happened:

"I'm going back from the airport now because a lovely sweet lady at the counter told me, 'Ma'am nahi ho payega (won't be possible)'. We have overbooked our flight, and we can't let you board," she said in the video.

Manisha explained that she attempted to check in online three times before her flight, but despite receiving confirmation messages, she never received a boarding pass. When she arrived at the airport, an IndiGo employee directed her to customer service, claiming her seat had not been assigned.

The situation escalated when the staff member allegedly blamed Manisha for the issue, stating that she had not completed web check-in on time.

Manisha was eventually rebooked onto a flight the next day and asked to return home. Frustrated by the experience, she took to Instagram to vent her frustrations, questioning IndiGo's prioritization of passengers who booked at higher fares over those who planned in advance. She also accused the airline of causing "sheer torture" and criticized its customer service.

However, IndiGo has not yet commented on the incident.

Social media users advised Manisha to take legal action, with many sharing their own experiences and explaining the airline's compensation policy in the comments section.

Taking to the comment section, a user wrote,