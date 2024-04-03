Twitter
Woman delivers rare twins 22 days apart in different hospitals, details here

A woman in the UK, Kayleigh Doyle, gave birth to rare twins 22 days apart in different hospitals. Her first baby, Arlo, was stillborn, but miraculously, the second baby, Astro, survived.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 07:02 AM IST

In a tale that defies the odds, a 22-year-old woman from the UK, Kayleigh Doyle, has given birth to super-rare twins who arrived 22 days apart and were born in different hospitals. The extraordinary story unfolded when Kayleigh, unaware of any complications, began feeling labor pains in March 2021.

According to a report by the New York Post, Kayleigh had become pregnant with healthy twins in October 2020. However, the joyous occasion turned tragic when she delivered her first baby, Arlo, who was stillborn. Born prematurely at 17 weeks early on March 20, 2021, doctors attributed Arlo's death to a blood clot in the placenta.

Kayleigh recounted her experience, expressing her shock and pain: "I was aware of all the risks that came with having twins. I even paid for private doctor's appointments because I was so worried about complications." She described the moment when she realized something was wrong, saying, "When I hit 22-and-a-half weeks, literally, I was in bed and had the worst pain of my entire life."

Despite doctors' grim prognosis that the second twin might not survive, Kayleigh's contractions ceased, and she was sent home, as reported by Metro. The sudden loss of her first baby left her stunned and grieving.

Remarkably, against all expectations, 22 days later, Kayleigh underwent a C-section to deliver her second baby, Astro, who miraculously survived. The gap between the births left medical professionals baffled, with Kayleigh remarking that she hasn't found another woman with a similar experience.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Kayleigh expressed her disbelief and gratitude: "Every day that passed, he'd say he genuinely couldn't believe it. When Astro arrived, I couldn't believe he had survived all that time."

Following the traumatic loss of Arlo, Kayleigh organized a funeral and found a new purpose in training as a volunteer for the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). She hopes to support and assist other parents facing similar challenges, turning her own journey of heartache into a source of strength and inspiration for others.

