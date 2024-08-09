Twitter
PM Narendra Modi calls Neeraj Chopra after Olympics silver, hails his grit and mother's sportsman spirit

Viral video: Woman's dance to 'Tauba Tauba' on roadside almost ends in accident, watch

Neil Bhatt says he will never watch Bigg Boss, refuses to comment on Armaan, Kritika Malik for this reason | Exclusive

The untold story of Arshad Nadeem: Left cricket for javelin, one advice changed Pakistan's star athlete

Woman decides to become Blinkit delivery agent for one day, what happened next will surprise you

Viral

Woman decides to become Blinkit delivery agent for one day, what happened next will surprise you

Even though she had a positive impression of the whole process, she also pointed out the deficiencies

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 05:19 PM IST

Woman decides to become Blinkit delivery agent for one day, what happened next will surprise you
A Bengaluru woman’s decision to become a delivery agent for Blinkit for a day resulted in changes to the company’s organization after Sneha wanted to get an insight into the Blinkit rapid delivery service. She had a specific goal to achieve in the course of the visit; this included understanding the company’s operations, stock management, and delivery process.

In her shift as a delivery agent, Sneha had to move around Bengaluru's Indiranagar and deliver the orders. Even though she had a positive impression of the whole process, she also pointed out the deficiencies.

On X, Sneha posted her findings and recommendations, and the post received more than a million views and the attention of Blinkit’s management. The problem that Sneha particularly worried about was the absence of women in illustrations of the application.

She stated, “OK, there is an issue with illustration. I don’t see anyone who look like me here, basically no women representation. Even if someone wants to be a rider, these illustrations will make them think twice, but yes, a great initiative on giving period leaves to the drivers.”

She also pointed out another concern that Blinkit faced, which is the unrealistic expectations that people have due to the given earning potential. In the SMS notification, they had informed the potential monthly earning of Rs. 50000/- and a bonus of Rs 2000/-. But Sneha soon discovered that to earn such high earnings, it would be rather difficult after delivering several orders. She demanded more open and realistic reporting of information about the expected revenues.

She also mentioned that the steps and requirements for offline identification should be described in more detail. Even though she produced her Aadhaar card, PAN card, and other documents, she was approved in the shortest time possible, a mere ten minutes, thus posing a lot of questions on the authenticity of the verification process.

Blinkit’s CEO and founder Albinder Dhindsa and CTO Sajal Gupta immediately replied to Sneha’s feedback. Gupta agreed with her and listed many changes that have been made in the company’s onboarding process. These changes were made to include better illustrations that reflect the app’s user base, correct the figures in the SMS notifications which state average earnings and make the Aadhaar verification easier.

Moreover, Blinkit has provided clearer parameters of the physical verification process and listed the documents that delivery partners have to present in the store. The company also improved the flow of the processing fee collection where more details were added to the one-time assets delivery partners receive upon confirmation.

 

