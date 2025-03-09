The video, shared on Instagram, shows Sanjay gracefully recreating Aishwarya Rai's iconic dance from the song "Tere Bina," dressed in a cream-white saree.

A video of a woman named Ayusha Sanjay has become an internet sensation after recreating a romantic scene from the Bollywood film "Guru."

The video, shared on Instagram, shows Sanjay gracefully recreating Aishwarya Rai's iconic dance from the song "Tere Bina," dressed in a cream-white saree. The highlight of the video is the heartwarming reaction of her husband, who stands in the background, gazing at her with an expression of pure admiration. The video has gone viral, capturing the hearts of viewers with its depiction of a loving relationship and the joy of sharing special moments.

Ayusha Sanjay's impressive dance moves captured the audience's attention, but it was her husband's genuine joy that truly resonated with viewers online. His unwavering smile throughout the video became a focal point for many social media users, who found it to be the most memorable aspect of the clip.

The couple received an outpouring of affection from social media users. One user commented, "You look beautiful, but I couldn't take my eyes off your husband. Just look at the way he adores you," while another shared, "I smiled throughout the video."

A user wrote, "Awww, this was exactly how we danced for our couple’s dance during our Sangeet with my German munda."

"Although u look beautiful but I couldn’t take my eyes off ur man how cutely he adores you..look at the way he’s looking at you," said a third user.