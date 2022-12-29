Woman dances to Maiyya Yashoda in front of 'Sasu Maa', viral video delights netizens

Screengrab

New Delhi: Videos of people dancing and displaying their talent abound on the internet. Some of these videos truly astound us, while others simply entertain us. A cute video of a woman dancing in front of her mother-in-law has recently gone viral on the internet. In a video shared by Instagram user Urvi Kar Chaudhary, you can see her dancing on the 'Maiyya Yashoda' song from Hum Saath - Saath Hain movie while her mother-in-law is sitting in front of her. The woman dances absolutely perfectly to the song, while her mother-in-law smiles and looks at her. Before we say anything, you must watch the clip here:

In the now-viral video, Urvi is seen donning a beautiful red saree. She is seen enthusiastically dancing to the famous Hum Saath - Saath Hain song, “Maiyya Yashoda," while her mother-in-law is sitting in front of her. The mother-in-law's face lights up as she observes her daughter-in-law’s dance moves.

READ: Optical illusion: Only 1% people can spot horse hidden in THIS pic

The post's caption read,"It was a impromptu dance , i did not prepare for this dance . My friends just played and song and i went with the flow . Everyone got so emotional at the moment."

The clip was posted on November 22 and since being shared, it has amassed over 4.4 million views and over 250,000 likes. Netizens flooded the comment section with praises and heartfelt comments.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "So happy by seeing this bond....." A second person added, "This is so heart warming to see.. a beautiful dance, epic performance." "Loved your dance, god bless you!" Some other netizens have reacted using heart emojis.