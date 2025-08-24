Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Woman dances to Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom Again' song in saree, her energetic steps impress netizens, watch

Emily in Paris restarts shoot in Venice days after assistant director Diego Borella’s tragic death on set

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, more: 5 Bollywood actors who embraced method acting for their iconic roles

Good news for techies! Google's CEO Sundar Pichai announces free trial of Veo 3 now accessible to everyone, but only till...

Airtel Down Again: Major service disruptions reported in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, other cities

Ahead of Bihar elections, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav ride bullet, meet locals in Purnia, Tej Pratap says, 'drama...', watch video

Three Targets, One Shot: India's new super defence system stuns the world

Delhi govt notifies legal framework for delivery of court summons, warrants; Will now be sent through..., know what BNSS rules say

Bumrah’s diet sacrifice helped him become , reveals ex bowling coach, says, ‘Gave up burgers, milkshakes…’

From Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: 5 celebrity-approved diet habits that promote healthy lifestyle

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Woman dances to Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom Again' song in saree, her energetic steps impress netizens, watch

Woman dances to Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom Again' song in saree, her energetic step

Emily in Paris restarts shoot in Venice days after assistant director Diego Borella’s tragic death on set

Emily in Paris restarts shoot in Venice days after assistant director Diego Bore

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, more: 5 Bollywood actors who embraced method acting for their iconic roles

5 Bollywood actors who embraced method acting for their iconic roles

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

HomeViral

VIRAL

Woman dances to Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom Again' song in saree, her energetic steps impress netizens, watch

A video of a woman dancing to Hrithik Roshan's "Dhoom Again" has grabbed the attention of social media users online. Check below to see full video.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 02:11 PM IST

Woman dances to Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom Again' song in saree, her energetic steps impress netizens, watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pallabi Khatua, an Instagram user known as Mrs Geetanjali, has taken the social media world by storm with her stunning dance performance to Hrithik Roshan's hit track "Dhoom Again" from the movie Dhoom 2. The video, which showcases her impressive dance moves, has garnered over 5,20,000 views and continues to win hearts online.

Taking to the Instagram, Pallabi Khatua, who hails from Odisha, posted this video which showcases her energetic performance in saree to the popular Bollywood song. Social media users could not hold themselves from praisng Pallabi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Social media reaction

One user wrote, "This is unexpected mam you nailed it," while another said, "What a rockstar."

"Next Bollywwod actress confirmed dear," added a seperate user.

A user also tagged Hrithik Roshan in her comment section and asked him to collaborate with her. The user wrote, "@hrithikroshan wanna collab?"

"Damn, her moves and energy on point!," commented a forth user.

However, this isn't the first time Pallabi has impressed social media users with her talent. Her Instagram feed is filled with captivating performances, each drawing thousands of views. One of her notable videos, a performance to the song "Mehboob Mere" from the film Fiza, has crossed 2 million views on Instagram.

As Pallabi's online presence continues to grow, she is becoming a beloved figure among dance enthusiasts and social media users alike.

About Dhoom 2

Meanwhile, "Dhoom Again" is the popular title track from the 2006 Indian action film Dhoom 2. The song is composed by Pritam and its Hindi lyrics are written by Sameer while English lyrics written by Asif Ali Baig. Released in October 2006, it became a commercial success and a well-received part of the film's energetic soundtrack. It was choreographed by Shiamak Davar. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, schedule, more
Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, sch
Supreme Court's BIG verdict on removal of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR today
Supreme Court verdict on capture and relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR today
Is Donald Trump’s health deteriorating? Viral photo shows big patch in his hand, raises concerns, WATCH
Is Donald Trump’s health deteriorating? Viral photo shows big patch in his hand,
Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts take-off due to operation issue, details inside
Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts take-off due to operation issue
Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan to Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao: Meet 5 celebrity couples who fell in love, married, then parted ways
Meet 5 celebrity couples who fell in love, married, then parted ways
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE