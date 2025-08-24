Woman dances to Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom Again' song in saree, her energetic steps impress netizens, watch

A video of a woman dancing to Hrithik Roshan's "Dhoom Again" has grabbed the attention of social media users online. Check below to see full video.

Pallabi Khatua, an Instagram user known as Mrs Geetanjali, has taken the social media world by storm with her stunning dance performance to Hrithik Roshan's hit track "Dhoom Again" from the movie Dhoom 2. The video, which showcases her impressive dance moves, has garnered over 5,20,000 views and continues to win hearts online.

Taking to the Instagram, Pallabi Khatua, who hails from Odisha, posted this video which showcases her energetic performance in saree to the popular Bollywood song. Social media users could not hold themselves from praisng Pallabi.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, "This is unexpected mam you nailed it," while another said, "What a rockstar."

"Next Bollywwod actress confirmed dear," added a seperate user.

A user also tagged Hrithik Roshan in her comment section and asked him to collaborate with her. The user wrote, "@hrithikroshan wanna collab?"

"Damn, her moves and energy on point!," commented a forth user.

However, this isn't the first time Pallabi has impressed social media users with her talent. Her Instagram feed is filled with captivating performances, each drawing thousands of views. One of her notable videos, a performance to the song "Mehboob Mere" from the film Fiza, has crossed 2 million views on Instagram.

As Pallabi's online presence continues to grow, she is becoming a beloved figure among dance enthusiasts and social media users alike.

About Dhoom 2

Meanwhile, "Dhoom Again" is the popular title track from the 2006 Indian action film Dhoom 2. The song is composed by Pritam and its Hindi lyrics are written by Sameer while English lyrics written by Asif Ali Baig. Released in October 2006, it became a commercial success and a well-received part of the film's energetic soundtrack. It was choreographed by Shiamak Davar. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles.