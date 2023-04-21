Woman dances to Bollywood song in front of 'Dada Sasur', viral video sparks debate online

screengrab

Viral video: On the internet, there are countless videos of people dancing and showcasing their talent. While some of these videos genuinely astound us, others merely surprise us. Recently, an adorable clip of a woman dancing in front of her 'dada sasur' became popular online. In a video shared by Instagram user Aditi Karma, you can see her dancing to Kishore Kumar's popular song 'Kabhi Khole Na Tijori Ka Tala' song from Bidaai movie while her 'dada sasur' is sitting behind her. The woman dances absolutely perfectly to the song, while her 'dada sasur' smiles and looks at her. Before we say anything, you must watch the clip here:

In the now-viral video, Aditi is seen donning a beautiful yellow saree. She is seen energetically dancing to the famous H'Kabhi Khole Na Tijori Ka Tala' song from Bidaai movie, while her 'dada sasur' is sitting behindf her. The elderly man's face lights up as she observes his daughter-in-law’s dance moves.

The post's caption read,"With dada sasur ji."

The clip was posted on April 08 and since being shared, it has amassed over 1 million views and over 66,000 likes. Netizens bombarded the comment section with praises and heartfelt comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Wah kya baat h asa hi hona chiye bahu ko ek beti ki trh rkhna chiye." Another person added, "Ish video ka wait kar rahe the my bahut acha hai ye video" "Aditi didi kisi ke bato me aao kya hai na bhagvan ne fukat ka muh diya hai log kuch bhi bholte hai didi keep it up," shared a third. Many others have reacted using heart emojis.