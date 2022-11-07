Video of woman dancing to 'Tare Gin Gin' leaves netizens flabbergasted

Photo: PTI

Music is one huge weak spot for all Indians. Be it a wedding, birthday party, or just a weekend, any celebration is incomplete in India without good music and dance. Specially, if the DJ chooses to play the famous song by Punjabi singer Sukhbir's track 'Tare Gin Gin'.

It is impossible to not shake a leg if this song is playing. In a recent video that is garnering people's attention, a lady is seen having a blast dancing to the track.

It is seen in the video, as the track is played, all the people standing on the stage get excited but one woman stands out of the crowd as she puts the stage on fire with her carefree moves and thumkas.

The video was shared on the social media platform, Instagram, and it flooded with comments from netizens, appreciating the lady's energy level and style. The video has been seen over 6.8 million times so far.