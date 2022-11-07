Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Video of woman dancing to 'Tare Gin Gin' leaves netizens flabbergasted

A woman dancing to 'Tare Gin Gin' at a wedding leaves the internet impressed and all praises.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 08:50 PM IST

Video of woman dancing to 'Tare Gin Gin' leaves netizens flabbergasted
Photo: PTI

Music is one huge weak spot for all Indians. Be it a wedding, birthday party, or just a weekend, any celebration is incomplete in India without good music and dance. Specially, if the DJ chooses to play the famous song by Punjabi singer Sukhbir's track 'Tare Gin Gin'. 

It is impossible to not shake a leg if this song is playing. In a recent video that is garnering people's attention, a lady is seen having a blast dancing to the track. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Indian Wedding (@wedus.in)

 

It is seen in the video, as the track is played, all the people standing on the stage get excited but one woman stands out of the crowd as she puts the stage on fire with her carefree moves and thumkas. 

Read: Father bursts into tears while dropping daughter at her dream college, video garners over 1 million likes

The video was shared on the social media platform, Instagram, and it flooded with comments from netizens, appreciating the lady's energy level and style. The video has been seen over 6.8 million times so far. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kantara, KGF Chapter 2, Vikrant Rona: Kannada films that earned over Rs 100 crore at box office worldwide
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Not only Rishi Sunak, THESE leaders of Indian origin are in commanding position in their countries; check list
Coconut water: 5 health benefits of this natural drink
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: 10-year-old rapes 7-year-old girl after watching porn
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.