Woman dances inside Ajmer Sharif, viral video angers internet

New Delhi: The circulation of a video depicting a woman engaging in a dance at the premises of Ajmer Sharif dargah has triggered a significant controversy, generating widespread discussions and raising concerns about the preservation of decorum within religious spaces. The video quickly gained viral status, capturing the attention of viewers who voiced their criticism towards the unidentified woman for her perceived lack of respect for the sacred nature of the site. The custodians responsible for the upkeep of the Sufi shrine, known as khadims, were among the vocal critics, denouncing the woman's actions as a display of a "casual" attitude that disregarded the sanctity of the location.

राजस्थान में अजमेर शरीफ दरगाह के अंदर एक महिला के डांस करने का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया है। यह क्लिप सोमवार को रिकॉर्ड की गई थी जब भक्त देश के सबसे अधिक देखे जाने वाले स्थानों में से एक, अजमेर में सूफी दरगाह के अंदर एक प्रांगण से गुजर रहा था।#rajishthan pic.twitter.com/teHgCKSgZn — NEWS DAILY MEDIA (Chitransh Singh) (@News_Chitransh) June 28, 2023

The footage, which spread rapidly across social media platforms, showcased the woman wearing a grey and pink kurta dupatta, seemingly immersed in her dance performance while wearing earphones. She appeared oblivious to her surroundings, swaying and grooving to the beats in the outer area or courtyard of the renowned shrine, nestled at the base of Taragarh Hill in Rajasthan. The video itself was reportedly captured by another visitor to the dargah, dedicated to the veneration of the 13th-century Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

The khadims of Ajmer Sharif dargah expressed their anger and disappointment towards the woman's actions, emphasizing that she should have recognized and respected the sacred atmosphere of the religious site. As one of the most revered places of worship in the country, the Ajmer shrine attracts visitors from diverse communities, making the incident all the more significant.

It is worth noting that this incident is not an isolated occurrence. In the previous year, a similar controversy emerged when a video went viral, showing a girl performing a backflip on the premises of the shrine. Subsequently, the woman in that video reportedly issued an apology, indicating some acknowledgment of the inappropriate nature of her actions.

The incident at Ajmer Sharif dargah echoes similar incidents at other religious sites in India. For instance, in October of the previous year, a controversy erupted when Instagrammers recorded dance videos within the premises of the Mahakal temple in Ujjain. The temple's priests swiftly condemned these actions, expressing their disapproval and disappointment towards those responsible for capturing and sharing the videos on social media.