Woman cries in horror as giant monitor lizard enters restaurant – WATCH viral video

A 56-second clipping has gone viral on the internet as netizens remain shocked at the sight of a monitor lizard inside a restaurant in Thailand.

The video was captured and shared on YouTube channel ViralHog. It shows a woman who is utterly terrified on seeing the lizard on the floor. The sight of the lizard makes the woman stand on the chair

The woman was left terrified at the sight of a monitor lizard inside a restaurant in Thailand.

The incident, which happened on February 8, was caught on camera and shared on the YouTube channel ViralHog. It has now collected over 14,000 views.

The 56-second video shows a woman standing on a chair and screaming out of fear after spotting the reptile on the floor.

Watch the video here:

The video also shows a man trying to move the lizard away from the women. Apparently, he was too scared to go closer as the reptile darted quickly on the floor.

His attempts to shoo the reptile trigger the lizard further as it snaps its mouth open and lunges at him. While the man uses his footwear to scare the reptile, he fails again and again.

Finally, the man moves the lizard away from the woman by pinning it down with a long stick. After realising that she is out of danger now, the woman rubs her tears and lets out a laugh of relief.

The whole incident happened in the presence of two other women who were outside the restaurant.

Earlier, a video surfaced on the internet showing a giant monitor lizard casually roaming at a supermarket in Thailand. The lizard can be seen scaling the shelves and knocking down many products.

The horrifying scene was shared online by a Thailand-based travel agency Mundo Nomada and was filmed at a 7 Eleven store.

Netizens were baffled and terrified as the giant reptile flicked its tongue in and out to move around things in the supermarket.