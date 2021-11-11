Woman cop who bravely carried unconscious man on shoulders showered with praises

Amid heavy rains and waterlogging in the state of Tamil Nadu, TP Chatram Police Station Inspector Rajeshwari, on Thursday, carried an unconscious man on her shoulder to an autorickshaw so that he could be taken to hospital quickly. The video of the incident is currently going viral on Twitter.

Police Commissioner (Chennai) Shankar Jiwal appreciated her deed. "She did excellent work by helping the man. Within 10-15 minutes she took the man to the rescue team and he was transported to the hospital. She has always been a great officer. We have come here to meet her and appreciate her," he said.

Watch the video here.

Rajeshwari, while talking to ANI, detailed how she received information about the man and gave an update on the health of the man.

"We were working on removing a big tree that had fallen when I received information about the man who had fallen unconscious in the cemetery. He works in the cemetery. I gave first aid and then carried him. An auto came there and we sent him to hospital. I visited the hospital and his mother was there. I assured them not to worry as the police department would support them. I talked to the doctor and he said that treatment is on and there's nothing to worry about," she said.

As for the weather, heavy rains continued to lash Chennai and its nearby areas on Thursday morning, affecting vehicular movement and causing waterlogging in several parts of the city including the areas of Nungambakkam, Sterling road, KMC Hospital road.

As many as 14 people have lost their lives in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains, said Kumar Jayanth, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday that heavy rains over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are likely to decrease from tomorrow as the depression enters into land today and it will weaken subsequently.