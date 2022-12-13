Search icon
Madhya Pradesh: Woman cop saves elderly man’s life by performing CPR in Gwalior, watch viral video

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra spoke with the woman cop and gave her a word of appreciation and encouragement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 04:08 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Woman cop saves elderly man’s life by performing CPR in Gwalior, watch viral video (Photo: Screengrab from the viral video)

Madhya Pradesh: A woman police sub-inspector saved the life of an elderly man by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him after he fainted on a busy road. The incident took place on Monday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Talking about the incident, sub-inspector Sonam Parashar said, "I was on duty at Gole Ka Mandir square, when a man informed me that a senior citizen had fainted on the road. I rushed to the spot and performed CPR on the elderly man, as I thought he had suffered a cardiac arrest."

Watch the video here:

The man responded to the CPR, she said. The man has been identified as retired power company employee Anil Upadhyay. Later, the man was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Upadhyay's son Dr Amit Upadhyay thanked Parashar for her timely intervention that saved his father's life.

Impressed by the cop's action, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra spoke with the woman cop and gave her a word of appreciation and encouragement.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

