Madhya Pradesh: Woman cop saves elderly man’s life by performing CPR in Gwalior, watch viral video (Photo: Screengrab from the viral video)

Madhya Pradesh: A woman police sub-inspector saved the life of an elderly man by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him after he fainted on a busy road. The incident took place on Monday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Talking about the incident, sub-inspector Sonam Parashar said, "I was on duty at Gole Ka Mandir square, when a man informed me that a senior citizen had fainted on the road. I rushed to the spot and performed CPR on the elderly man, as I thought he had suffered a cardiac arrest."

Watch the video here:

पुलिस वाली इन दीदी को प्रणाम..ग्वालियर में एक व्यक्ति को राह चलते हार्ट अटैक आ गया।

चौराहे पर तैनात ट्रैफिक एस आई सोनम पाराशर द्वारा CPR देकर उनकी जान बचाई गई। @DGP_MP pic.twitter.com/2UhtsH5Lv5 — Rajendra kumar चौधरी साहब (@Raj160793) December 12, 2022

The man responded to the CPR, she said. The man has been identified as retired power company employee Anil Upadhyay. Later, the man was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Upadhyay's son Dr Amit Upadhyay thanked Parashar for her timely intervention that saved his father's life.

Impressed by the cop's action, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra spoke with the woman cop and gave her a word of appreciation and encouragement.

दतिया की बेटी और ग्वालियर पुलिस में सूबेदार के पद पर पदस्थ सोनम पाराशर ने राह चलते बुजुर्ग श्री अनिल उपाध्याय जी को समय पर CPR देकर उनकी जान बचाकर सराहनीय और प्रेरणादायक कार्य किया है।



आज वीडियो कॉल पर बात कर बेटी सोनम पाराशर की हौसला अफजाई करने के साथ बधाई दी। pic.twitter.com/o9mAki46tD December 13, 2022

