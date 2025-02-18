Reena, dressed in her uniform, can be seen working continuously with a sharp focus and being alert amid the busy crowd.

The video shows Reena performing her duty on the New Delhi Railway station with a baton in hand and her one-year-old baby securely fastened in a baby carrier against her chest. (Image credit: RPSF/X)

A video has gone viral showing a woman carrying her baby while on duty. The woman is a Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) constable. Reena was taking care of the baby while performing her duty in New Delhi.

The video was posted by RPF's official account on X. It shows Reena performing her duty on the New Delhi Railway station with a baton in hand and her one-year-old baby securely fastened in a baby carrier against her chest, sleeping peacefully.

She serves, she nurtures, she does it all—

A mother, a warrior, standing tall…



Constable Reena from 16BN/RPSF performing her duties while carrying her child, representing the countless mothers who balance the call of duty with motherhood every day.

Reena, dressed in her uniform, can be seen working continuously with a sharp focus and being alert amid the busy crowd.

The caption of the video read, “She serves, she nurtures, she does it all. A mother, a warrior, standing tall.” The RPSF commends Reena and many other women who manage both their professional duty while also taking care of their family and motherhood each day.

“Constable Reena from 16BN/RPSF performing her duties while carrying her child, representing the countless mothers who balance the call of duty with motherhood every day,” the caption reads further.

Reena's grit and determination towards both her job and motherhood highlights the struggles of working women which are often left unnoticed by many.