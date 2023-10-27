Headlines

Viral video: Woman complains of abnormal sensation in ear; doctors find spiders inside

The spider was carefully extracted using a tube, and there were no reported injuries or harm to her eardrum.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 06:36 PM IST

In Taiwan, a 64-year-old woman sought medical attention after experiencing disturbing sounds in her left ear. She had endured four sleepless nights due to incessant noises like thumping, clicking, and rustling within her ear. Additionally, she felt a sensation of movement inside her ear. At an ear, nose, and throat clinic, doctors made an unexpected discovery: a spider had somehow made its way into her ear canal, along with its discarded exoskeleton. Using a tube, the medical team carefully suctioned out the spider and its exoskeleton, successfully alleviating the woman's symptoms without causing any harm to her eardrum. This unusual occurrence was documented in a case report published by doctors at Tainan Municipal Hospital in Taiwan in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The medical professionals elaborated, "A woman with hypertension visited our clinic with a four-day history of abnormal sounds in her ear. During the examination, we observed a small spider actively moving within the external auditory canal of her left ear, along with the shed exoskeleton of the spider."

Dr. Tengchin Wang, the co-author and director of the otolaryngology department at Tainan Municipal Hospital, noted that the woman did not experience pain due to the intrusion, as the spider was quite small.

Jerry Rovner, an emeritus biology professor at Ohio University, offered insights into why the spider might have sought refuge in the woman's ear. He explained, "Many hunting spiders, especially those that do not create prey-capture webs, seek a sheltered location when they molt because they are vulnerable to predators during this process."

In a similar incident in April of the same year, another woman who complained of tinnitus and ear pain was found to have a spider dwelling inside her ear. The spider was discovered during an endoscopy performed by a doctor. Fortunately, the spider was not venomous, and the woman experienced only minor damage to her ear canal.

 

 

