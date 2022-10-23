Woman comforts lion in THIS hair-raising viral video, netizens react

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Are you constantly on the lookout for videos that give you goosebumps? Then this video might be just what you need. A video of a woman comforting lion has shocked the internet. The shocking video was posted on Instagram by @k4_khaleel.

The viral video features a lady fondling lion with her hands. And the predator appears to be similarly affectionate towards her. We are sure that you will watch this hair-raising clip again and again. It's so scary even netizens felt the same.

The video has been viewed over 387k times and has elicited a variety of reactions from users. In addition to emphasizing how dangerous the act was, netizens asserted that the lions are not toys to be played with. Others simply requested that the woman to be extra careful while handling these deadly wild cats.

"This is so dangerous pls dont try again" commented a user. "They're not pets but they look so happy when u give them scratchies but be extra careful next time," posted another.