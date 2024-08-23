Woman claims she had 24 kids in past 23 years, turns out 22 of them are..., details here

A woman has claimed that she had given birth to 24 children in the past 23 years.

A woman, belonging to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, garnered massive attention on social media when she claimed that she had given birth to 24 children during her 23-year-old marriage.

The woman, identified as Khushboo Pathak, said that the ages of the kids ranged from two to 18 years. She also stated that her children included both single births as well as twins.

According to a report by News 18, when local reporters visited Khushboo Pathak's home, based in Ambedkar Nagar of Ayodhya division, they were shocked to find out that she had only two children. The rest of them, whom she referred to as her children, were the 'saplings' she had planted in the past 23 years.

It was further discovered that Pathak's ration card only mentioned two children, the report suggested.

Meanwhile, several users reacted to her claim. While some asked her to show all her 'children' on camera, some even claimed that she was lying to 'gain popularity' on social media.

A user wrote, "Show all these 24 names on your ration card".

"The woman is lying to gain popularity on social media", another user wrote.

A third commented, "She is lying".