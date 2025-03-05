The woman, named Raagini Gupta, took to LinkedIn to share her experience saying, “We were scammed by ClearTrip and IndiGo – and this won’t stop here.”

A woman from Gurugram has accused ClearTrip and IndiGo Airlines of fraud. She claims that her flight tickets were cancelled without her consent.

The woman, named Raagini Gupta, took to LinkedIn to share her experience saying, “We were scammed by ClearTrip and IndiGo – and this won’t stop here.” She also announced plans to take legal action, including filing an FIR against both companies for “harassment and security breach.”

Gupta mentioned her post that she booked three tickets for an IndiGo flight from Lucknow to New Delhi on February 28th at 11:10 PM through ClearTrip. She completed web check-in at 3:20 PM the same day but discovered upon arrival at the airport that her tickets had been cancelled.

“We reached the airport, handed over our bags, and were then told that our seats had been ‘cancelled by me’. I laughed, assuming this was some system error - until I checked their computer screen and saw our bookings had indeed been cancelled,” Gupta wrote.

She contacted ClearTrip for an explanation, as the tickets were booked through their platform. ClearTrip claimed that the booking was cancelled at 7:35 PM by IndiGo after receiving confirmation three times. However, Gupta insists that she never received any cancellation notification, call, or email.

Gupta demanded proof of the cancellation but alleges that both IndiGo and ClearTrip failed to provide any explanations. She waited at the airport until 9:30 PM for evidence but received none.

She further claimed that another family encountered the same issue, with two of their five tickets being cancelled without consent.

IndiGo later offered Gupta seats on an early morning flight, which she refused. Instead, she booked a cab and travelled overnight, reaching home at 6:30 AM after a tiring journey.

IndiGo and ClearTrip's response

In response, ClearTrip apologised for the inconvenience in the comments section, while IndiGo requested Gupta’s details to investigate the incident.

Several users criticised both companies. One person commented that both IndiGo and ClearTrip should be taken to court for allegedly canceling tickets booked at lower prices and trying to sell them at higher prices. The user called this practice a fraud and urged aviation authorities to take notice.

A user said, "Now I am concerned about my impending travel plans with Indigo!"

Another said, “I can bet NO ONE called anyone to cancel. Some VIP needed row 1 seats and IndiGo bumped you off.”

Was the flight overbooked and IndiGo offered you an alternate next flight free of cost ? Or, the ticket was entirely cancelled with charges and some refund( no refund) was given as usual," asked a third user.