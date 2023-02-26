Woman celebrates cat's birthday in viral video; We are not crying, you are

screengrab

New Delhi: Kindness is a rare commodity these days, but it is the most beautiful thing in the world. And this video is perhaps the best example of this. What exactly is it about, you ask? In the video, a woman is seen celebrating her cat's birthday in a very heartfelt way, which may move you to tears. The viral video is shared on Instagram by a handle named Cats of Instagram and it has amassed a whopping 768,000 views. Before we say anything, watch the clip here:

In the viral video, the woman can be seen decorating the house for the cat. They even set up a photo wall, balloons, and a table with food and cake. When everything is ready, they take a photo of the cat and celebrate the kitten's birthday. So touching, no?



The video garnered a whopping 768,000 views after being shared online. Netizens were simply delighted by the woman's gesture and showered their love in the comments section.

Take a look at a few reactions here:

An individual in the post's comments section wrote, "I can see me doing this. It’s fun for the people, too!" Another person wrote, "You can do that with an app, don’t need the confetti" "What a great present for Jojo! Thank you so much! Jojo sends hugs and kisses," added a third. Some others have reacted using heart emojis.