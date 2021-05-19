Woman catches man who was taking photos of her secretly, video goes VIRAL

In a shocking development, a woman caught an old man who was allegedly taking sneaky pictures of her and other girls on a beach in Florida, US.

The woman later posted the footage on social media and in the footage a woman can be seen approaching two men who are chatting. According to the woman, a man has secretly taken pictures of girls on the beach and she requested the man to delete the photos.

The man readily agreed and deleted a picture of what looks like a woman standing by the sea. She said, "Where’re the others? Oh, here’s some more. Keep going because they’re all this way. Delete them."

Also read Girl catches man who was taking secret photos of her, video goes VIRAL

The woman got angry at the man and then she started searching his photo album trying to look for a picture of herself.

"Delete these f****** pictures right now. All of them. All of them. Delete them right now!”, shouted the woman.

The woman then started warning others on the beach and said, "This man is taking pictures of all these women. This is disgusting."

The man then said, "I don’t have (a picture of) you." The man then asked the woman to point out the alleged pictures that she wants him to delete.