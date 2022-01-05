Woman carries a lion in her arms in viral video, leaves netizens stunned - WATCH

People keep pets for a variety of reasons, including an affection for animals and possibly to ensure the household's safety. Normally, a dog or a cat would be the pet of choice, but who better to guard you than a lion? Although it is prohibited in many Gulf States to keep exotic wild animals, several families still keep them as pets. People spend a lot of money to own these wild animals.

A video of a hijab-wearing woman going along the street with a lion has gone widely popular on social media. Users on social networking sites were astounded to witness how the woman handled the wild cat. Even some of the viewers, on the other hand, questioned the video's validity. On Saturday, January 1st, the video clip, which claimed to be authentic, was recorded in Kuwait's Sabahiya area. The lady can be seen strolling down the street with the lion in her arms, trying to release itself from her grip. Check out the the viral video:

My neighbor and her dog seemed to not be getting along last night pic.twitter.com/fUGcpuTkMY January 3, 2022

The lion was raised as a pet by the woman and her father, according to the Arab Times. When the large cat left their home and roamed the neighbourhood, the clip was taken. Residents reported a lion walking the streets to the Ministry of the Interior, who were afraid. The Environmental Police arrived on the scene and, with the help of the lion's owner, recovered the animal. It was later returned to the owners by the police. Nearly 1.5 lakh Twitter users have liked the video, and the comment area is full of responses. The video has also had 32 lakh views. After witnessing the footage, many twitter users reacted surprised and frightened, with some even comparing the lion to a domestic cat.

One user wrote, ‘Oh my god’. Another commented, ‘That Lion is embarrassing the rest of the family…’. One of the comments said, ‘If you listen closely you can hear him say “I’m not going… you can’t make me!… I won’t let you”.’