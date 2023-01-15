Woman buys all pens from little Afghan girl, her priceless reaction is now a viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Compassion is not a very popular quality, but it exists and we see examples of it all the time. In one such touching story, a woman assisted a young girl selling pens on the streets of Afghanistan. What exactly did she do, you ask? So she bought all of the pens the child was selling and made her whole day.

Little Afghan girl in Kabul selling pens to support her family “ if I bought them all would you be happy?” She smiled and said yes #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/KxqNl4HAc4 — Nahira ziaye (@Nahiraziaye) January 10, 2023

Nahira Ziaye, a lawyer, shared the video on Twitter. The girl is identified as Zainab in the video. When a woman asks how much the pen costs, the little seller says 20 cents. The woman asks her a question that makes the girl smile. She inquires if she may purchase all of the pens. The vendor agrees, and the woman pays her. "You paid me too much," the girl complains. The woman then hands her a few more currency notes, and the girl's face brightens. When a man tells the young girl to return home and give the money to her mother, she gladly walks away.

"Little Afghan girl in Kabul selling pens to support her family. "If I bought them all would you be happy?” She smiled and said yes," Nahira captioned the video on Twitter.

The video has received over 695k views and over 9,000 likes since it was shared. The video elicited mixed reactions from viewers online. Some were pleased that the stranger assisted the young girl, while others were outraged that the interaction was recorded and then shared on social media.

One user wrote"Thanks for your action on helping others but are you sure that she or her parents were aware that her video would be posted on social media for the money you helped her."

Another user said,"It gives me teary eyes. I won't ever let my little daughter on the street like that, while she has to do it to support her family. May god bless her and her family."