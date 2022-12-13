Woman boss surprises her employees, gives Rs 80 lakh bonus to staff, here's why

Woman boss surprises her employees, gives Rs 80 lakh bonus to staff (Representational image)

Amid the season of layoff, a lady boss has surprised her employees by giving them a hefty bonus. She announced a Christmas bonus of more than Rs 80 lakh each to her 10 employees of one of her companies -- Roy Hill.

This generosity of the boss has now become the talk of the town. The name of the female boss is Gina Rinehart, who is an Australian billionaire. She is the executive chairman of Hancock Prospecting, a mining and agricultural company. This company was established by his father. According to a report, Rinehart is Australia's richest personality with a net worth of USD 34 billion.

Reports suggest that Rinehart called a meeting of the company and suddenly said that she was going to call 10 names. These names will get a Christmas bonus of USD 100,000 (about Rs 82 lakh). People were surprised to hear this. One of the employees who received the bonus joined the company only three months back.

READ | ‘Airport hai ya Kumbh Mela’: Why is #DelhiAirport trending on Twitter? Netizens spark memefest

According to news.com.au, Rinehart's company has made a profit of USD 3.3 billion (over Rs 190 billion) in the last 12 months. For this, Rinehart thanked Roy Hill employees for another great year and said Australia benefited as a whole when her company did well.