A fascinating incident has surfaced from Bengaluru, where someone booked an Uber cab and found out that the driver was a team lead at their workplace. A woman shared a WhatsApp text she received from a contact, detailing the incident, which she called "peak Bangalore moment." The text read, "Funny thing happened yk (short for you know). I booked Uber and the guy who picked me up was a team lead at my office."

The text added that the driver said he took up cab driving for fun and "to cut off some boredom."

Post sparks varied reactions

The post has gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) and sparked a flurry of reactions on the social media platform. "Being stuck in traffic for hours - to pass time? Sounds fishy!" a user quipped, referring to Bengaluru's infamously slow traffic.

"When i worked in US CEO of a large MNC whom we invited to home said he worked as a server in a hotel without any inhibition and we were fairly surprised at that time. Here in India it is a big deal. If this is true, he will make it big in life as he is hard working. Good luck (sic)," another user commented.

"How can a team lead have so much of free time," remarked another.

"I have earlier tried Uber Partner which lets a white board to get people onboard on your way to office/home. I was curious to understand how it works. A customer would usually book the same way, they just get an additional message," one user shared.

Similar story from Bengaluru

A similar story had come to the fore from India's tech industry hub last year, when pictures of a 35-year-old software engineer working at Microsoft who moonlighted as an auto-rickshaw driver went viral. The man said he was doing the side job to avoid feeling lonely at weekends. "Met a 35-year-old staff software engineer at Microsoft in Koramangala driving Namma Yatri to combat loneliness on weekends," an X user had posted at the time.