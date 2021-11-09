Headlines

Woman becomes millionaire after winning Rs 7.4 crore for THIS reason

Joanne Zhu was announced winner of The Million Dollar Vax Alliance lottery and she ended up winning Rs 7.4 crore for receiving COVID-19 vaccination.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 11:21 AM IST

In their biggest fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities around the world are encouraging people to take vaccines for which even incentives are being offered to them. Such an initiative has recently made a woman from Australia a millionaire overnight after she won a vaccine lottery prize worth USD 1 million.

The 25-year-old Joanne Zhu was crowned the major prize winner of The Million Dollar Vax Alliance lottery. Joanne Zhu on Sunday was announced the winner of The Million Dollar Vax Alliance lottery and she ended up winning USD 1 million or Rs 7.4 crore for receiving her COVID-19 vaccinations. She is one amongst the many Australians who got vaccinated in return for a chance to enter a lucky draw bearing life-changing prize money. The prize that Joanne won was created by a group of philanthropists and companies from Australia. 

"I want to fly my family out from China first-class and put them up in a five-star hotel for Chinese New Year if the borders are open. I will buy presents for my family and invest the rest of the money so I can make more money in the future and to help people if they need help," the elated Joanne was quoted as saying.The idea behind the initiative was to get more Australians vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The Million Dollar Vax project also gave away 100 gift cards with USD 1,000 in spending money in addition to the USD 1 million cash reward.

   

