Woman beats police with slipper for allegedly misbehaving with her in Lucknow – WATCH viral video

We have often seen videos showing women defending themselves against alleged misbehaviour by their male counterparts, but have you ever spotted a woman hitting out at a cop for the same reason.

Recently, a shocking video has taken over several social media platforms which made people question about the behaviour of police personnel.

The now viral video shows a policeman allegedly misbehaving with a woman at the Char Bagh railway station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The woman is the video is spotted beating the cop with a slipper for not behaving nicely with her.

This incident took place at Char Bagh station in Lucknow, where you can see how woman in the video beats up cop with her slipper for allegedly misbehaving with her.

Was the cop drunk! #Lucknow

Source- Social media pic.twitter.com/MTwU0dqIKk — Nigar Parveen (@NigarNawab) March 19, 2022

The video clearly shows that a fight broke out between a policeman, another male person, a female passenger and the woman hitting the policeman. While all of them engage in heated arguments, the policeman pushes away the woman and thrashes the man too.

The video, which has now gone viral all over Twitter was recorded by a passer-by on the railway station. It has recently been reshared by a Twitter user who is questioning if the cops was drunk.

Another Twitter user shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “This video is from Lucknow’s Char Bagh. Law and order and women’s safety in UP both in one video”.

This video is from Lucknow’s Char Bagh. Law & order and women's safety in #UP both in one video. pic.twitter.com/Sa834x6FoK — Unknown Girl (@unknwnn_girl) March 19, 2022

After the release of this video, netizens have been questioning about the status of women’s safety in Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, the National Crime Record Bureau’s “Crime In India” report of 2020 states that 9864 incidents were reported in Uttar Pradesh under the ‘Assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty’ category.

As per the report, about 3935 incidents were of sexual harassment, 1728 were of assault or use of criminal force to disrobe a woman and 326 were registered cases of stalking.