A woman backed out of her best friend's wedding after being told that she would have to spend over USD 1,000 (more than Rs 80,000) just to attend it.

The woman was initially thrilled when her longtime friend Megan asked her to be one of her bridesmaids, she said in a post on Reddit.

However, her excitement was short-lived as, soon after, she received an email detailing the financial commitment expected from each bridesmaid.

Email listed various costs

In her email, Megan attached a spreadsheet outlining the expected expenditures, including on the bridesmaid dress, hair and makeup, a gift for the bride, a deposit for the bachelorette party, along with an additional amount for miscellaneous expenses.

After receiving the email, the woman got back to Megan, explaining that the expected expenditure was far beyond her financial capacity.

'I understand if you can't afford'

Megan, however, remained firm and insisted that such expenses were the norm for weddings these days.

"I'm just trying to make sure everything's perfect, and these costs are necessary," she told her friend. "If you can't afford to be in my wedding, I understand, but I can't change the plans for everyone else."

Reactions to the post

The woman's experience sparked a debate on Reddit, with many agreeing on the growing financial pressures on bridesmaids and wedding participants in general.

"Send her a $50 Amazon gift card and wish her well and a happy marriage," a user wrote in the comments section."

"Why do people think it is so much of a privilege to be in a wedding that anything like this is acceptable? No thanks," another user said.

"Your bestie is being a bridezilla. If she's really your bff she'd understand that what she's asking of you & the rest of the bridal party is too much. She's asking you & everyone else to pay roughly $1,100 to be in her wedding. That's not a friend, stand your ground," commented another.