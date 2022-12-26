Search icon
Gujarat: 24-year-old woman attends boyfriend’s B.Com exam while he enjoys vacation in Uttarakhand

The woman revealed that she made changes to the hall ticket with the help of a computer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 05:12 PM IST

Gujarat: 24-year-old woman attends boyfriend’s B.Com exam while he enjoys vacation in Uttarakhand (file photo)

Gujarat: A 24-year-old woman was caught attending an examination for her boyfriend, who was reportedly on a vacation to Uttarakhand. The woman sat as a dummy candidate in the third-year B.Com examination. 

Officials said that during the questioning, they got to know that the woman and her boyfriend have been friends since school, TOI reported. The woman later revealed that she made changes to the hall ticket with the help of a computer by putting her photograph in place of her boyfriend’s photo.

She took a printout of it so that she could enter the examination hall. However, the college authorities caught the woman appearing for her boyfriend in the exam held in October this year.

Reports suggest that the man had failed the regular third-year B.Com exams, after which the woman appeared for him as a dummy candidate. The woman's act may put her career at stake.

Later, a committee recommended punishment to the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) syndicate after completing the inquiry recently. After the woman was caught, the man was called by the committee to which he told that he was in Uttarakhand at the time of the incident.

DNA Originals
More

