The incident took place around 5 PM on Wednesday at 12th Avenue in Gaur City 2. The woman entered the lift with her pet dog, where a child was already present and expressed fear of the animal.

A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a minor boy who asked her not to bring her pet dog into the lift of a residential building in Greater Noida West, Uttar Pradesh, police officials told CNN-News18.

“On February 19, a video of a woman dragging a boy out of a lift at the 12th Avenue of Gaur City 2 Society of Greater Noida West has gone viral on social media. The police took cognisance of the video and registered a case. The woman has been detained. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway," DCP Central Noida Shakti Awasthi said, as quoted by CNN-News18.

CCTV footage from inside the lift reportedly shows that the minor was frightened and pleaded with the woman, asking her with folded hands not to bring her pet dog inside. Instead of complying, the woman allegedly told the boy to exit the lift and pressed the button for her desired floor.

The footage also captured the woman shoving the young boy and pulling him out of the lift. She then positioned herself behind him, allegedly intending to physically harm him without being visible on camera, according to the report.

The incident has sparked outrage among netizens, raising concerns about why the woman was permitted to allow her dog to roam freely in the residential society without a leash or muzzle.