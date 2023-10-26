Woman alleges Southwest removed her from flight for petting her dog; airline responds

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeViral

Viral

Woman alleges Southwest removed her from flight for petting her dog; airline responds

Southwest Airlines passenger, traveling with an 8-week-old pet, was asked to leave the flight after failing to control her whining dog and violating the airline's pet policy.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Air travel with pets can often be a challenging experience, and a recent incident on a Southwest Airlines flight from Colorado to California serves as a reminder of the complexities involved. Passengers had to contend with the disruptive behavior of an 8-week-old pet, which ultimately resulted in the removal of its owner from the flight.

According to an Insider report, the situation unfolded when a passenger, accompanied by her 8-week-old dog named Sitka, failed to control her pet and follow the airline's flight protocol. A video posted on TikTok by user Sara Price captured the events as they unfolded.

The trouble began when Sitka started whining during the flight, drawing the attention of the flight crew. In response, the crew approached the passenger and politely requested that she quieten her pet. However, this request went unheeded, as the woman continued to pet her dog, in violation of Southwest Airlines' policy, which mandates that pets must be securely placed in a carrier during both boarding and deplaning. In her TikTok video caption, Price wrote, "The puppy was whining a little, and the flight attendant boarding everyone walked up to her and said, if your dog doesn't quiet down, you may not be able to fly."

Tensions escalated when the flight crew asked the woman to stow the carrier containing her dog under her seat, and she refused to comply. The situation further deteriorated when the dog's owner unzipped the carrier in an attempt to soothe her pet, which only served to infuriate the crew. Consequently, the flight crew made the decision to return to the gate and asked the woman to leave the plane.

In response to this, the woman expressed her frustration with the crew's decision, stating emphatically that she would never fly with Southwest Airlines again. She declared, "I'm not going to have you touch a thing of mine. You are rude. You are a mean person. And I will never fly Southwest again."

Southwest Airlines addressed the incident, emphasizing that their employees are well-trained to ensure passengers adhere to flight policies and that the decision to remove the passenger was made after she repeatedly failed to comply with the airline's rules.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

KGF, Kantara makers share captivating trailer of Project Tiger, documentary on India’s ‘incredible conservation journey'

Meet first Indian actress to deliver Rs 2000 crore film, not Madhuri, Alia, Deepika, Anushka Shetty, Priyanka,Nayanthara

CSK skipper MS Dhoni drops big hint on IPL future, says...

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma shows off her killer dance moves to Neha Kakkar's Gaadi Kaali song, video goes viral

Kangana Ranaut says she’ll marry within the next 5 years, reveals if it'll be arranged or love marriage: ‘I want to …'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE