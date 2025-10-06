Woman alleges Blinkit delivery partner touched her inappropriately, shares CCTV footage online: 'I covered my chest'

Meet Justice BR Gavai, India's first Buddhist CJI, who sparked controversy due to...
VIRAL
In the video shared on X, the delivery partner is seen standing outside the woman's home.
A woman has shared a disturbing experience with a Blinkit delivery partner, claiming he touched her "inappropriately" while delivering an order. She posted CCTV footage of the incident on social media and urged the company to take strict action.
The incident occurred on October 3rd at around 5:30 p.m. The woman tagged Blinkit's official account while sharing the footage. In her post, she described the delivery partner's alleged misconduct during the delivery. The video has sparked debate on social media about whether the act was intentional or accidental.
In the video shared on X, the delivery partner is seen standing outside the woman's home. He is seen taking a package out of his bag. As the woman hands him money, he accepts it with his right hand. Holding the bag in his left hand, he hands her the package. At this moment, his right hand touches the woman's chest, causing her to recoil.
The woman captioned her post, "This is what happened to me today while ordering from Blinkit. The delivery boy asked for my address again and then touched me inappropriately. This is intolerable. Blinkit, please take strict action. #harassment #safety Blinkit... Is women's safety a joke in India?"
In another tweet, she added, "He tried to touch me inappropriately, I tried to cover my chest with the parcel so he wouldn't touch me again! Take strict action."
October 3, 2025
The woman's video sparked a flood of reactions on social media. Many supported her and demanded strict action, while some viewers debated whether the incident was intentional or accidental.
One user commented, "You should have called him immediately! Blinkit should have responded as well."
Another user wrote, "Yes, it is clearly visible that he intentionally brought his hand near your upper body and touched you inappropriately. Your hesitation is clearly visible. You are lucky or well prepared for the camera... Without this recording, it will be difficult to find out his crime. Raise this strongly."
