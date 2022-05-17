Woman accidentally starts a fire in her kitchen while cooking on live stream - Watch

Picture courtesy: File Photo and Twitter/@Dexerto

Cooking food is a varied experience for everyone, from passion to profession. There are numerous cooking videos available on the internet, whether it's a strange fusion meal or a unique method of preparation. Regardless, food is regarded as the simplest way to the heart. A cooking video of a woman accidentally causing a fire while cooking on live stream in her home kitchen recently went viral.

A Twitch streamer almost burnt down her kitchen in a cooking stream pic.twitter.com/a5OFh53ZYg — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 11, 2022

Kelly was seen making some type of meat in her kitchen in the video. The pan got overheated and started a fire, filling the kitchen with smoke. The oil in the pan had caused a fire, and the streamer was visibly terrified. She carried the pan to the sink and attempted to stop the fire with water, but this failed because the water made the fire grow quicker. She then reported that her neighbours came to her help and contacted the fire brigade to stop the flames.

Kjanecaron originally published the video on the American live-streaming network 'Twitch,' and it was quickly shared on social media on Twitter by @Dexerto. The 28-second video has received over 80 lakh views and over 74 thousand likes. The user reaction was divided, as many expressed their concerns while others recommended what should be done to prevent such mishaps.

