‘Wokeness borders on insanity’: Milind Deora slams Gujarat woman set to marry herself, netizens not happy

Recently, the story of a girl from Gujarat who is set to marry herself went viral on the internet; many people criticized her act of ‘sologamy’. Following a similar suit, Congress leader Milind Deora also slammed the girl, calling it “insanity”.

24-year-old Kshama Bindu recently made headlines after she said that she is all ready to tie the knot with herself. In a unique self-wedding ceremony, the bride won’t have a groom or a baraat, and will be India’s first solo wedding or ‘sologamy’.

Mentioning a news report about Bindu, Milind Deora tweeted, “I have said it before – wokeness borders on insanity. Let’s hope it stays far, far away from India.” This tweet by the Congress leader was not well received by the netizens, who criticized his choice of words.

I have said it before — ‘wokeness’ borders on insanity.



Let’s hope it stays far, far away from India. https://t.co/7zqleDXbwQ — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) June 2, 2022

One netizen wrote, “Milind, this choice of hers has affected nobody but herself. How is this any of your issues let alone 'insanity'? Let people be happy. Don't be a Grinch.”

Another Twitter user said, “We live in a country where women born under the influence of Mars must marry banana plants, peepal trees, dogs, and clay pots so their negative influence is not transferred to their future husbands. If ‘wokeness’ is insanity, what do you call these customary practices?”

Kshama Bindu, who hails from Gujarat, will be the bride in one of the most unique weddings in India. Her marriage ceremony will have all the traditions and even the customary pheras – just not with a groom. She also has plans to go on a honeymoon by herself in Goa.

According to a TOI report, Kshama said, "I looked up to see if there has been any such marriage in India, but couldn't find any. Maybe I am the first one to do so." The wedding is going to be a traditional Hindu marriage, where Kshama will have pheras and wedding vows.

She further said that her parents are open-minded and supportive of her decision. Bindu is set to be the first person in India with ‘sologamous’ marriage.

