‘Woke up in Bangalore today’: As heavy rains continue to lash Delhi, netizens spark memefest on Twitter

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm continued in Delhi for the second straight day, as the residents rejoiced and welcomed the impending relief from the brutal heatwave in the national capital. The rains in Delhi NCR were accompanied by thunderstorms and strong, gusty winds.

The rains in Delhi began early morning on Monday and then continued throughout the day in gaps. Thunderstorms and rainfall continued till late Monday night and early Tuesday morning in parts of the national capital, lowering the sweltering temperature significantly.

The much-needed relief from scorching Delhi heat prompted the Twitterati to spark a memefest on social media, comparing Delhi weather to that of Bangalore and celebrating the awaited monsoons in the national capital.

Here are some of the funniest memes and best Twitter reactions to Delhi rains.

Delhi’s temp dropped from 45 to 22 just like my grades from school to engineering #Delhi #DelhiRains — Arihant Surana (@Arihant_s_1) May 24, 2022

Had Monday plans to go to office and attend meetings



Delhi rains#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/VB3tn5IyOo — Ramneek Kashyap(@RamneekKashyap1) May 23, 2022

Looking at the #DelhiRains & weather,



Delhiites be like pic.twitter.com/2XpYPWG5t9 — Kaagaz Apps (@KaagazS) May 23, 2022

While the rains in Delhi were welcomed by the residents, the massive thunderstorms and high wind speed disrupted flight operations across the city, with around 20 flights diverted while over 100 flights were delayed in the national capital region (NCR).

Due to the heavy rains in the national capital, most of the flights scheduled between 6 am to 10 am on Tuesday stand delayed or diverted, according to media reports. All passengers have been requested to follow up on their flight schedules.

Further, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms, rains, and high-speed winds in many parts of the country. The weather department has also issued an orange alert in a few states, warning the residents of heavy downpour.

Though it is expected that the rainfall in Delhi has subsided, the IMD has said that heatwave conditions are not expected to return to the national capital region for the next five days. The temperature in Delhi has also come down significantly, with the minimum temperature on Tuesday at 20 degrees Celsius.

