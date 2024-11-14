Online fitness coach Nikita often shares her fitness journey and workout plans through her Instagram handle to encourage netizens.

Online fitness coach Nikita often shares her fitness journey and workout plans through her Instagram handle to encourage netizens. Recently, she invited her followers to take seven-day fitness challenge, while also sharing her weight-loss journey along with a before-and-after picture of hers.

"I lost 19 kg without gym, only home workout. From 71 kg to 52 kg." she captioned the post, incorporating a weight loss plan which includes one day each of full-body workout, upper body workout, cardio + core, lower body workout along with a day of active recovery.

She further wrote, “Who's ready to kickstart November with a 7-day fat-burning challenge? Let's tone up, break a sweat, and make every day count! Each day targets a different area, from legs to core to full body. No equipment needed, just your dedication and a little space at home! Who’s in?”

Day 1: Full body Warm-up

1. Arm circles -- 2 sets of 30 seconds 2. Jumping jacks -- 2 sets of 30 seconds

Main workout

3. Bodyweight squats -- 4 sets of 15 reps 4. Push-ups -- 4 sets of 10 reps 5. Mountain climbers -- 4 sets of 30 seconds 6. Reverse lunges -- 4 sets of 12 reps per leg 7. Plank hold -- 3 sets of 40 seconds 8. High knees -- 3 sets of 30 seconds

Stretching

9. Standing quad stretch -- 2 sets of 30 seconds per leg 10. Standing hamstring stretch -- 2 sets of 30 seconds per leg

Day 2: Lower bodyWarm-up

1. Butt kicks -- 2 sets of 30 seconds 2. High knees -- 2 sets of 30 seconds

Main workout

3. Bodyweight squats -- 4 sets of 15 reps 4. Lunges -- 4 sets of 12 reps per leg 5. Glute Bridges -- 4 sets of 15 reps 6. Donkey kicks -- 3 sets of 15 reps per leg 7. Wall sit -- 3 sets of 40 seconds 8. Calf raises -- 4 sets of 20 reps

Stretching

9. Butterfly stretch -- 2 sets of 30 seconds 10. Hip flexor stretch -- 2 sets of 30 seconds per leg

Day 3: Upper bodyWarm-up

1. Arm circle -- 2 sets of 30 seconds 2. Shoulder rolls -- 2 sets of 30 seconds

Main workout

3. Push-ups -- 4 sets of 10 reps 4. Tricep dips (on chair) -- 4 sets of 12 reps 5. Pike push-ups -- 3 sets of 10 reps 6. Shoulder taps -- 4 sets of 30 seconds 7. Plank to push-up -- 3 sets of 10 reps 8. Superman hold -- 3 sets of 30 seconds

Stretching

9. Chest stretch (wall or doorway) -- 2 sets of 30 seconds side 10. Tricep stretch -- 2 sets of 30 seconds per arm

Day 4: CoreWarm-up

1. Torso twists -- 2 sets of 30 seconds 2. Standing side bends -- 2 sets of 30 seconds

Main workout

3. Crunches -- 4 sets of 15 reps 4. leg raises -- 4 sets of 12 reps 5. Russian twists -- 4 sets of 20 reps 6. Bicycle crunches -- 4 sets of 20 reps 7. Reverse crunches -- 4 sets of 12 reps 8. Plank -- 4 sets of 40 seconds

Stretching

9. Cobra stretch -- 2 sets of 30 seconds 10. Child's pose -- 2 sets of 30 seconds

Day 5: Cardio + coreWarm-up

1. Jumping jacks -- 2 sets of 30 seconds 2. High knees -- 2 sets of 30 seconds

Main workout

3. Burpees -- 4 sets of 10 reps 4. Mountain climbers -- 4 sets of 30 seconds 5. Russian twists -- 4 sets of 20 reps 6. Bicycle crunches -- 4 sets of 20 reps 7. Reverse crunches -- 4 sets of 12 reps 8. Side plank (each side) -- 3 sets of 30 seconds per side

Stretching

9. Standing side stretch -- 2 sets of 30 seconds per side 10. Cat-cow stretch -- 2 sets of 30 seconds

Day 6: Lower body + coreWarm-up

1. Bodyweight squats -- 2 sets of 15 reps 2. Lateral leg squats -- 2 sets of 30 seconds per leg

Main workout

3. Lateral lunges -- 4 sets of 12 reps per leg 4. Sumo squats -- 4 sets of 15 reps 5. Single leg glute bridges -- 3 sets of 12 reps per leg 6. Heel touches -- 4 sets of 20 reps 7. Leg raises -- 4 sets of 12 reps 8. Plank -- 4 sets of 45 seconds

Stretching

9. Hamstring stretch -- 2 sets of 30 seconds per leg 10. Butterfly stretch -- 2 sets of 30 seconds

Day 7: Active recovery (light stretching + mobility)

Warm-up

1. Arm circles -- 1 set of 30 seconds

2. Leg swings -- 1 set of 30 seconds per leg

Main workout

3. Hamstring stretch -- 2 sets of 30 seconds per leg 4. Quad stretch -- 2 sets of 30 seconds per leg 5. Shoulder stretch -- 2 sets of 30 seconds per arm 6. Cat-cow stretch -- 2 sets of 30 seconds 7. Child's pose -- 2 sets of 30 seconds 8. Hip flexor stretch -- 2 sets of 30 seconds per leg

Stretching

9. Deep breathing exercise -- 5 minutes 10. Full body stretch -- 1 minute hold