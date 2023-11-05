Headlines

Diwali 2023: Check out these amazing Deepavali outfits for men to look dapper

BAN vs SL ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

Weather Update: Delhi's air quality remains 'severe', no possibility of rain on Monday

BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match 38

India sends emergency relief to earthquake-hit Nepal, reaffirms PM Modi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy

‘Wish quantity solves for quality’: Ashneer Grover reacts to 12 judges on Shark Tank season 3

The former Shark Tank India judge, who was removed from the popular reality show after the first season, exclaimed, "May quantity pave the way for quality."

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 08:52 PM IST

Ashneer Grover, the former Shark Tank judge and co-founder of BharatPe recently expressed his disapproval of the latest season of Shark Tank, which introduced six new investors, known as 'sharks,' to the existing panel.

In response to the promo for season three of Shark Tank India, which featured the addition of these six new sharks, making a total of 12 for the upcoming edition, Grover took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts. He criticized the show for focusing on quantity over quality and suggested that this season felt more like an "audition" for the next installment of the show.

In his X post, Grover remarked, "Shark Tank 3 is an 'audition' of sharks for Shark Tank 4! Life teaches us one lesson – don't change and create unnecessary problems for something that is already working. I hope that a focus on quantity doesn't compromise the quality!"

 

 

These new investors will be joining the existing sharks Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal. The third season of Shark Tank India will once again have Rahul Dua as the show's host, inviting start-ups to pitch their ideas and seek investments from the panel of investors. The show's airdate is yet to be announced.

