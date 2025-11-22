FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Will you taste this Rs 570 unusual coffee in China, served with something unexpected?

This cockroach-filled drink is served at a coffee shop inside an insect-themed museum in Beijing, although the report does not name the museum.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 22, 2025, 06:07 PM IST

Will you taste this Rs 570 unusual coffee in China, served with something unexpected?
A museum in Beijing has introduced a new coffee flavour that's certainly not for the faint of heart. The drink has gone viral online due to its bizarre ingredient list -- both ground cockroaches and dried mealworms are sprinkled and added to a familiar cup of coffee. Priced at 45 yuan (about 570 rupees), the new drink has become quite popular among China's adventurous young consumers. According to a report in The Cover, the flavour is described as "burnt and slightly sour."

A bizarre Coffee in China

This cockroach-filled drink is served at a coffee shop inside an insect-themed museum in Beijing, although the report does not name the museum. An employee told The Cover that the drink was launched in late June but recently gained widespread attention after going viral online. "As an insect-themed museum, it seemed like a good idea to have beverages that match each other," the employee said. He further stated that the concept primarily appeals to curious young people, while parents and children avoid it.

Insect Ingredients Inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine

The museum café reportedly sells over 10 cups of roach coffee daily. To ensure safety, all ingredients, including insect powder, are sourced from a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) shop. According to TCM principles, cockroach powder can help with blood circulation, while protein-rich yellow mealworms are believed to boost immunity.

Also read: World's first kiss was between THIS species, evolved 20 million years ago; scientists reveal emotions behind kissing

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
