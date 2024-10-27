This train, designed to be faster, more comfortable, and efficient, can outperform the long-standing Rajdhani Express

The Indian Railways is preparing to test the new Vande Bharat sleeper train in November, aiming to elevate overnight travel in India. This train, designed to be faster, more comfortable, and efficient, can outperform the long-standing Rajdhani Express.

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has unveiled Vande Bharat’s new AC 3 Tier, AC 2 Tier, and AC 1st Class coaches, each featuring upgraded designs focused on passenger comfort. With a top speed of 160 kmph, the Vande Bharat sleeper promises faster acceleration and deceleration, reducing travel times significantly compared to the Rajdhani Express.

The Vande Bharat sleeper also emphasises passenger comfort with improved cushioning on berths, aiming to provide a more restful night’s sleep. "Extra cushioning on the sides of each berth has been added for enhanced comfort," said Indian Railways.

In addition, an upgraded ladder system offers easier access to the upper and middle berths.

A unique aspect of this train is its self-propelled design, which means it has driver cabins on both ends. This feature removes the need for a separate locomotive, cutting down turnaround times at terminals and improving overall train efficiency.

Further setting it apart, the Vande Bharat sleeper is equipped with bio-vacuum toilets and touch-free fittings. Passengers in the AC 1st class coach will also have access to a shower cubicle, a feature currently offered on other premium trains, including the Rajdhani Express.

The Vande Bharat sleeper train is expected to transform overnight travel, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable, and convenient journey across India.