‘Will put the cocaine back in’: After Twitter, Elon Musk talks about buying Coca Cola

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been making headlines for the past few days for making a massive deal with Twitter Inc and acquiring the popular social networking platform for $44 billion. Now, Musk has talked about his future business plans in a witty remark.

Elon Musk, who is the world’s richest man, announced which company holds his interest after Twitter in a joking statement on social media. Musk, who is known to have some controversial and funny tweets, said that he will be buying Coca-Cola next.

In a tweet, the Tesla CEO said, “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in." This is in reference to the usage of coca leaves to produce Coca-Cola in the 1980s, which was a common ingredient in the production of cocaine.

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Earlier this week, Elon Musk made an offer to Twitter that they just couldn’t refuse, making a bid for the ownership of the company for USD 44 billion. The social networking website accepted Musk’s offer, and now many changes are speculated on the website.

Elon Musk has openly criticized some of the policies of Twitter, saying that the content moderators on the platform are “too involved” and how free speech has been hampered on Twitter. It is expected that easing content moderators on Twitter is something that is on cards for the microblogging website.

Though Musk’s takeover of Twitter brings hope for many netizens, several people have also criticized his move. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told his employees that the future of Twitter “remains in the dark” after the SpaceX founder has taken over the company.

Earlier this month, Musk had purchased 9.2 percent shares of Twitter, making him the largest shareholder of the company. Agrawal has welcomed Musk to join the board of directors, and offer the billionaire later declined. The conflict between Musk and Twitter has been on since then.

