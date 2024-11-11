Upon his arrival in India, MrBeast followed India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, on Instagram, sparking speculation about a potential collaboration.

The world’s biggest YouTuber MrBeast and social media star Logan Paul have landed in Mumbai, where they were warmly greeted by enthusiastic Indian fans. The duo are in India to dive into the local culture while gearing up for major launches of their respective brands: Feastables chocolate and Prime Hydration.

Upon his arrival in India, MrBeast followed India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, on Instagram, sparking speculation about a potential collaboration. The YouTuber fueled the buzz by commenting on a post that shared the news, asking, “Should we have Kohli in a video?” The comment quickly went viral, with fans enthusiastically backing the idea of Virat Kohli appearing in one of MrBeast's videos.

After his underwhelming outing in the New Zealand Tests, Kohli will be hoping to regain his batting form in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, starting from November 22.

Reports suggest that Kohli has become the first Indian player from the squad to reach Australia as he landed in Perth on Sunday evening.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad for the first Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

