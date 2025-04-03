A bet over this question has been hosted on the blockchain-powered betting platform Polymarket, which is based out of New York, United States. The bet has drawn a massive USD 160,932 in trading volume.

For followers of Christianity, the Second Coming -- also known as Parousia -- is a fundamental belief that Jesus Christ will return to the Earth following His Ascension -- the ascent of Jesus into heaven on the fortieth day after the Resurrection.

Obviously, humans across space and time have long discussed and debated this concept, even making predictions over the return of Christ.

But the theory has now found popularity on an unlikely platform: a cryptocurrency-based betting website.

3% betting in favour

A bet over this question has been hosted on the blockchain-powered betting platform Polymarket, which is based out of New York, United States.

The bet has drawn a massive USD 160,932 in trading volume; the amount translates to roughly Rs 1.37 crore.

The bet was earlier trading as high as 5 percent and has lately been stable at 3 percent -- meaning that 3% participants are betting that Christ will indeed be back on Earth.

Similar bet

In 2021, a similar instance of crypto enthusiasts embracing the absurd had surfaced as a bet linked the Apocalypse to the interruption of a "perpetual sacrifice," according to a report by Cointribune.