Wild elephants on road fight fierce battle, viral video will make your jaw drop

New Delhi: The abundance of elephant videos on the internet mainly give us the impression that they are gentle giants. Though there are videos of jumbos assaulting vehicles, there were causes for provocation that caused them to act in this manner. But have you ever seen two elephants fighting? We all know such videos frequently become viral. Another video that has gotten a lot of attention recently shows two elephants fighting. Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service official, uploaded the video on Twitter and it has amassed a 23.5k whopping views.

When the titans clash,

The Forest shivers…. pic.twitter.com/GGnpUUlhTS — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) May 16, 2023

The elephants can be seen fighting violently in the popular footage. It's quite frightening to see the enormous beasts fight. You may have seen charming elephant videos, but this is what takes place when they get angry or agitated.

Nanda shared the clip with a caption that reads, "When the titans clash, the forest shivers" The video has received over 243k views and numerous reactions. People couldn't stop gushing over the rare video. Many, though, came up with their own explanations for the gigantic fight.

Reactions:

"Majestic but terrifying at the same time" said one user. "They're so worked up, they could head for the vehicle - especially the weaker one who needs a WIN - but it's a bit risky staying so close," another said. "They can forgive but not forget," a third stated. "There's nothing "beautiful" about a fight to the death...potentially!," a fourth wrote.

Previously, a video of two full-grown elephants fighting in a national park went viral. The video, provided on Twitter by user @TheFigen, showed both tuskers engaged in a fierce fight. Watch it here: