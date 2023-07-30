Headlines

DNA Verified: Government offering cheap Indian Oil, HP petrol pump dealerships online? Truth behind viral tweet

FM Nirmala Sitharaman reveals Centre's plan to make India a developed nation by 2047

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 celebrates exemplary contributions to India's growth story

Viral video: This adventurous couple skydives to seal their wedding vows, watch

Mukesh Ambani-backed firm responds to layoff reports with billionaire's mega integration plan underway

8 most-awaited Bollywood, South, and Hollywood releases in August

AI imagines Marvel superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

AI imagines Star Wars characters in Barbie's signature pink

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

Viral

Wild black bear spotted roaming inside hotel in Mount Abu, viral video shocks internet

To your utter disbelief, a wild black bear is nonchalantly strolling through the elegant halls of a hotel in the idyllic town of Mount Abu.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 09:07 AM IST

Picture yourself on a serene and picturesque vacation, basking in the company of your loved ones. The sun's warm embrace, the gentle rustling of leaves, and the soothing sound of water create the perfect ambiance for an unforgettable holiday. Just as you're cherishing these tranquil moments, something extraordinary catches your eye, and a shocking sight unfolds before you

To your utter disbelief, a wild black bear is nonchalantly strolling through the elegant halls of a hotel in the idyllic town of Mount Abu. The sight of this majestic creature within the confines of human civilization is surreal and disconcerting. The locals, taken aback by this unexpected encounter, are struggling to process the incongruity of the situation.

News of the bear's escapade spreads like wildfire, fueled by the power of social media. A video capturing this astonishing event quickly goes viral, garnering thousands of views and reactions from internet users. The footage leaves people both astounded and bewildered, struggling to comprehend how such a magnificent beast found itself in the hotel.

The captivating video of the wild black bear exploring the hotel in Mount Abu has set social media abuzz with a flurry of reactions. Internet users, astonished and amused by the unusual sight, have flooded the comments section with witty and lighthearted remarks.

Among the comments, one user humorously quips, "He's on vacation," as if suggesting that the bear, like any other traveler, is simply taking a break from its wild habitat to indulge in a bit of human luxury. Another light-hearted comment reads, "Bros just trying to cool off," humorously portraying the bear as a nonchalant buddy trying to beat the summer heat by seeking refuge in the hotel's cool interiors.

