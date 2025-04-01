Chandigarh Police suspended Constable Ajay Kundu after his wife Jyoti's viral dance video on a zebra crossing caused traffic obstruction, sparking controversy.

The Chandigarh Police have suspended a senior constable, Ajay Kundu, after a video of his wife, Jyoti, dancing on a zebra crossing at Sector-20 Gurdwara Chowk went viral on social media. The incident took place on March 20 at around 4:30 pm and caused traffic disruption, leading to widespread debate online.

According to reports, Jyoti had gone to a temple in Sector 32 before filming the video. She was assisted by her sister-in-law, Pooja, who helped record the reel. In the video, Jyoti can be seen dancing to a popular Haryanvi song while traffic moves around her. Unaware of the inconvenience she was causing, she continued performing on the road, leading to a traffic jam.

Once the video gained traction on social media, it attracted criticism, prompting the Chandigarh Police to take action. Head Constable Jasbir filed a complaint at the Sector 34 police station, leading to an official investigation. A team led by ASI Baljit Singh reviewed CCTV footage from the area, including cameras installed near Gurdwara Chowk and the Sector 17 police station. Following this, an FIR was registered against Jyoti and Pooja under Sections 125, 292, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for obstructing traffic and creating a public safety risk.

Additionally, Constable Ajay Kundu, who was posted at the Sector 19 police station, was suspended because the video was uploaded from his Instagram account. However, Jyoti and Pooja were granted bail shortly after their arrest.

The suspension of Ajay Kundu sparked mixed reactions. Many people questioned why he was being punished for his wife's actions, arguing that his suspension was unfair. Social media users expressed their views, with one person commenting, "Suspension is the wrong decision; she was just entertaining people." Another wrote, "People are too obsessed with making reels; they should focus on more meaningful activities."

The incident has once again highlighted the increasing trend of social media reels being made in public places, sometimes at the cost of public safety.