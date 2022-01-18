Wife hilariously pranks husband using dead fish in viral video - WATCH what happened next

The internet is full of viral videos that are extensively shared on social media platforms every day. One such video is currently going viral on Instagram in which a husband can be seen getting hilariously pranked by his wife. The video also documents the husband's reaction after he realises that his wife played a prank on him.

In the video that is going viral on Instagram, the husband can be seen lying on the bed, sleeping in peace. That is when the wife enters the room with a dead fish in hand and puts the fish near the husband's face. The husband, in his sleep, assumes it is his wife and goes on to kiss 'his wife' on the lips. However, soon he realises that it is not his wife but a dead fish that he was kissing.

The husband then wakes up to realise he has been pranked. The wife can also be heard in the video, laughing in the background for tricking her husband.

Watch the video here

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named 'hepgul5' with a caption that read, "Hahaha."

So far, the video has more than 23,000 likes on it. Netizens have also commented on the post using laughing emojis while some said that they would have gotten angry if they were in the husband's place.

One user wrote, "This is so F'd up! I would be pissed," while another commented, "oooof."