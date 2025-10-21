Wife discovers her husband had HIV for decade after being told pills were for liver problem

The couple met in 2011, and even after the husband learned of his HIV status, he did not inform his wife.

A shocking revelation has emerged from China's Yunnan Province, shaking a family and raising serious questions about love and trust. A woman in the region had been giving her husband red pills for ten years, believing he had a serious liver disease.

In December 2021, the husband was sentenced to prison for running an illegal casino. During a visit, the wife was shocked when she requested HIV (AIDS) medication for her husband. It was revealed that he had been diagnosed with HIV in 2011 but had concealed this information from his future wife, even after they had been married for ten years.

The couple met in 2011, and even after the husband learned of his HIV status, he did not inform his wife. They married soon after. When the husband started taking the pills after marriage, he lied to his wife, saying they were for a liver problem. Fully trusting him, the wife took the red pills daily for a decade.

The wife thought, "I never thought these pills were for AIDS. He always said they were for his liver, and I believed him."

The husband defended his actions in prison, saying his ongoing treatment had kept the virus under control and reduced the risk of infection. Despite this, the wife was not reassured by his explanation. She worried that she might have been infected during their unprotected sexual intercourse during their early years of marriage. Following this revelation, the wife immediately got an HIV test, which came back negative. However, the mental anguish was immense.

She said, "During the test, I was terrified thinking about the possible consequences. I had sleepless nights. We lived together without any precautions for years. There was no guarantee that I wouldn't be infected."

To overcome this trauma, the wife sought legal recourse against her husband. She filed for annulment, alleging fraud and infidelity. The Yunnan court ruled in her favour, declaring the marriage void. The court emphasised that her husband's deception not only broke marital trust but also seriously endangered her health.

