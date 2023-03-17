Search icon
Wife catches husband looking at belly dancer, her reaction is now a viral video

The camera pans to the left, where the man's wife is seated, and shows the wife giving the man an eerie look.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: A viral video of a husband and wife is making the internet laugh. The video is being loved by the netizens so much that they want to give this woman the ‘wife of the year' award. What is so special about the clip, you ask? Well, it features the husband looking at the belly of a belly dancer who is performing just next to a man. The camera pans to the left, where the man's wife is seated, and shows the wife giving the man an eerie look. Hilarious, right? Watch the clip here:

This video was shared just a few months ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 20,000 times.  While some criticized the husband, others loved the wife's epic reaction.

Check out a few reactions below:
An individual posted, "bhai sab ki biwi bhi belly dancer ke kuch kam nahi he." Another person added, "Bhai kaun aisi biwi ko chodke belly dancer ki wali belly ko dhekega." "This looks very funny," posted a third. A fourth person added, “This is so so funny!”

