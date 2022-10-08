Search icon
Why young men have all fun: Video of elderly person dancing energetically at party goes viral

The video shows an elderly man dancing his heart out at a party.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 08:51 AM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Age is just a number that has nothing to do with a person's performance, skill, or anything else. And a video that is going viral on Instagram due to its numerous reshares amplifies this perfectly. The video shows an elderly man dancing his heart out at a party. Netizens have found the video inspiring and lauded man’s dancing talent. The viral clip is shared on Instagram by user Neegam Patel and it has recieved more than 82k likes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neegam Patel (@bigneegs)

The viral video features, an 82-year-old man  grooving energetically to the tune of Badshah’s Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. His enthusiasm while dancing will surely gonna make you to watch the clip on loop. “Final round! Golden buzzer! Uncle found the fountain of youth.” reads the video caption. 

The clip was shared in August on Instagram, and it has since garnered more than 3 million views. The post also drew a flood of comments from netizens who praised the lively and energetic dance performance.

"We want to see the whole thing," one person said. "I literally smiled the entire time! Brilliant, "another piece of writing "This is fantastic!!! You have no idea how much this meant to me! "thirdly expressed "Today, this is the only thing that made me happy. Thank you very much "a fourth was shared

